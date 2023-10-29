Zydex eyes 15-20% revenue growth to Rs 375 cr across all verticals in FY24

Specialty chemicals company Zydex Group is eyeing 15-20 per cent growth in revenues to Rs 375 crore from all its verticals including road, textile, agro, water proofing and paints in 2023-24 compared to previous fiscal year.

Talking to PTI, Chairman and Managing Director Zydex Group Ajay Ranka said,"We are expecting 15 to 20 per cent revenue growth in all business verticals during 2023-24 compared to 2022-23."



He said the company gets 35 per cent revenue from road vertical, 35 per cent from textiles, 10-12 per cent agro, 14-15 per cent from waterproofing and 3-4 cent from paints business.

About the staggering impact of the pandemic (which hit in March 2020) on the businesses, Ranka said though market sentiments have improved, the textile sector is doing poor since October 2022. Rest of the sectors are however growing post pandemic.

"Organic growth of the company is expected in the next two years beyond which inorganic growth will be looked into, once business verticals stabilize and justify global expansion," he said.

About high dependency on chemical fertilizers, he said Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have high dependency on chemical fertilizers usage and need immediate attention to ensure farm soil sustainability in terms of soil fertility.

Zydex's bio-farming solutions have enabled farmers to increase their yields by 15-50 per cent, reduce irrigation by 20 -30 per cent, decrease the use of fertilizers by 50-100 per cent and pesticides by 20-40 per cent, he added.

Zydex has also introduced a chemical-free farming project for farm revival (Prakalp Sanjivani). Zydex Industries is the world's first company to produce bio-products that help farmers switch from chemical farming to organic farming in one crop cycle that too with increase in profits, he added.

About the paint vertical, he said that interior and exterior mineral paints from Zydex are made by using only finest natural earth pigments, which offer a service life of over 15 years without fading or peeling.

With over 200 products, Zydex offers textile solutions that minimize water consumption and move towards a 'zero liquid discharge' goal, he explained.

About the potential of its road vertical he said that today rural and city roads have a lot of undulation, potholes and need improved experience for riders.

The soil stabilization technology of Zydex when combined with anti-strip and warm mix technology can make city and rural roads like highways, he pointed out.

"Our cities need to improve the travel speed and right comfort should be ensured," he opined.

Addressing the issue of sustainability in all the product lines is the key differentiator between Zydex and most of the companies, he stressed.