Users across Asia, Europe, and Africa reported “elevated errors” on Anthropic’s artificial intelligence (AI) model Claude on Monday. The company later confirmed issues affecting claude.ai, the Claude console, Claude Code, Claude Opus 4.6, and Claude Haiku 4.5.

The outage impacted the Claude website, mobile app, and application programming interface (API), according to the Times of India.

Soon after, Anthropic resolved the issue, announcing, "Claude is back up and running across claude.ai and our apps. We’re grateful to our users as the team works to match the incredible demand we’ve seen for Claude in recent days".

ALSO READ: What is Claude Code Security, and why it spooked cybersecurity companies The outage comes amid Claude's growing popularity following the fallout with the United States (US) President Donald Trump's administration. According to a report by CNBC, the Claude app climbed to the top spot on Apple’s chart of top free apps in the US last week, a day after the Trump administration directed the federal agencies to stop using the AI technology.

Claude came under the spotlight after reports surfaced that the US military had deployed the AI model in a January 2026 operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The reports were followed by Anthropic protesting against the use of its AI tools for violent purposes, weapons development, or mass surveillance.

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei said the company remains open to collaborating with the US Department of Defence, provided any engagement adheres to its defined ethical boundaries.

The company’s public resistance did not sit well with the US government, with Trump calling it a “radical left and woke company” and directing all federal agencies to cease using its AI tools. A day after Trump’s directive, fresh reports surfaced about Claude’s use by the US military in its recent strikes against Iran.