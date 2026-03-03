Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock markets closed today for Holi: NSE, BSE shut on March 3, 2026

All segments, including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), are unavailable for trading during the day.

stock market, BSE

Stock Market Holidays

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 8:57 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Trading on Indian stock exchanges is suspended today as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remain closed on account of the Holi holiday on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
 
All segments, including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), are unavailable for trading during the day. Meanwhile, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will not operate in the morning session (9 AM to 5 PM) but will reopen for the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30 PM.
 
However, the agricultural commodity bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will remain shut for both trading sessions.
 
 
In March, the equity markets will remain closed on two more occasions, including Thursday, March 26, for Shri Ram Navami, and Tuesday, March 31, for Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Earlier this month, markets had remained shut on January 26 due to the Republic Day holiday.

List of Stock Market holidays 2026

 

Stock Market Holidays

                          Market recap

On Monday, March 2, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell over 1 per cent each following a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The BSE Sensex settled 1,048.34 points or 1.29 per cent lower at 80,238.85. During the day, the index tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73.
 
Similarly, the Nifty 50 index fell 312.95 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 24,865.70. In intraday, the 50-share index hit a low of 24,603.50, down 575.15 points or 2.29 per cent.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.58 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 crashed 1.75 per cent. 
 
On the sectoral front, barring Nifty Metal and Media, all other sectors closed in the red. Nifty Auto, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables fell over 2 per cent each, while Nifty Bank, Financial Services, IT, Media, PSU Bank, Realty, and Chemicals were down in the range of 1-2 per cent. 
 
Monday's sell-off wiped out over ₹6 trillion in investor wealth, pulling the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies down to ₹456.96 trillion from ₹463.25 trillion on Friday.
 

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

