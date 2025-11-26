Zydus Lifesciences, RK Pharma sign deal for licensing, commercialisation

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with RK Pharma Inc of the US for a new sterile injectable oncology supportive care product for the US market.

Under the terms of this agreement, RK Pharma will manufacture and supply the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the NDA (new drug application) submission and commercialisation of the product in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The product is expected to be filed in 2026 and will provide a formulation that is intended to provide reduced dosing error and enhanced compliance of healthcare professionals, it added.