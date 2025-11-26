Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences, RK Pharma sign deal for licensing, commercialisation

Zydus Lifesciences, RK Pharma sign deal for licensing, commercialisation

The product is expected to be filed in 2026 and will provide a formulation that is intended to provide reduced dosing error and enhanced compliance of healthcare professionals

Under the terms of this agreement, RK Pharma will manufacture and supply the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the NDA (new drug application) submission | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse
Nov 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with RK Pharma Inc of the US for a new sterile injectable oncology supportive care product for the US market.

Under the terms of this agreement, RK Pharma will manufacture and supply the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the NDA (new drug application) submission and commercialisation of the product in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The product is expected to be filed in 2026 and will provide a formulation that is intended to provide reduced dosing error and enhanced compliance of healthcare professionals, it added.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines and improving patient care," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

RK Pharma Founder and Executive Chairman Ravishanker Kovi said, "Our collaboration with Zydus, a company with robust regulatory expertise and a powerful commercial footprint, ensures that this important therapeutic option reaches patients efficiently, reinforcing our shared mission to improve access to high-quality healthcare in the USA."  The novel product targets a significant commercial opportunity in the US market, with an estimated total addressable market of 6.2 million units, Zydus said citing IQVIA MAT September 2025 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

