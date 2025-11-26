Home / Companies / News / Vikram Solar commissions 5-GW solar module mfg plant in Tamil Nadu

Vikram Solar commissions 5-GW solar module mfg plant in Tamil Nadu

Spanning 27,000 square metres, the plant, built on advanced TOPCon technology, is designed to support M10, G12, and G12R formats

The state-of-the-art Vallam facility will add 5 GW of advanced module production capacity annually | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 5-GW fully automated Vallam facility in Tamil Nadu, taking its total annual production capacity to 9.5 GW.

Spanning 27,000 square metres, the plant, built on advanced TOPCon technology, is designed to support M10, G12, and G12R formats, underscoring Vikram Solar's commitment to future-ready technology leadership, a company statement said.

The state-of-the-art Vallam facility will add 5 GW of advanced module production capacity annually. With this next-gen expansion, the company now commands a total manufacturing capacity of 9.5 GW per annum, it said.

The Vallam plant incorporates a sophisticated layer of next-generation automation, much of it being deployed in the country for the first time, seamlessly integrating intelligent robotics, advanced material-handling systems, comprehensive built-in quality checks and fully automated packaging, the statement said.

"Commissioning this 5 GW facility within the year was a bold commitment, and delivering on it signals our readiness for the scale, speed, and innovation the next decade demands. As we complete over 20 years in this industry, this facility reflects our intent to shape what comes next: advanced manufacturing, automation-led quality, and technology platforms that become new benchmarks for the sector," Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said in the statement.

Modules manufactured at the Vallam facility will be supplied to customers across India, supporting utility-scale developers, commercial and industrial customers, and distributed generation projects as the nation accelerates toward its ambitious renewable energy goals, it said.

Vikram Solar also said that it is working towards achieving 4050 pet cent gender diversity within the plant's baseline workforce and aims to create a modern, equitable and future-oriented manufacturing environment in India.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

