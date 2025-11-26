Home / Companies / News / United Spirits cuts 93% emissions, surpasses renewable energy targets

United Spirits cuts 93% emissions, surpasses renewable energy targets

Key achievements include a 54 per cent improvement in water-use efficiency at distilleries and 35 per cent at packaging sites since 2020

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol
Initiatives span Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states, including the Godavari Initiative for aquifer restoration (Photo: diageoindia.com)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd) has reported a 93 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2020 in its fourth annual ESG index, achieving 99 per cent renewable energy use well ahead of its 2030 targets.

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) index, aligned with Global Reporting Initiative standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board disclosures, covers fiscal year 2024-2025 and highlights water conservation, low-carbon initiatives and community impacts in water-stressed regions.

Jitendra Mahajan, Diageo India's Chief Supply and Sustainability Officer, said the agenda builds a business that "grows responsibly, leads with integrity and creates long-term value".

Key achievements include a 54 per cent improvement in water-use efficiency at distilleries and 35 per cent at packaging sites since 2020, with 1,82,000 cubic metres replenished in FY25, bringing the cumulative total to 11 lakh cubic metres since 2020.

Initiatives span Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states, including the Godavari Initiative for aquifer restoration.

Phasing out coal in 2022 drove the emissions reduction, with operations achieving zero waste to landfill and 99 per cent recyclable packaging. The company also trained 430 smallholder farmers in regenerative agriculture.

Women now comprise 28 per cent of executives, 30 per cent of the leadership team and 50 per cent of the executive committee, up from prior years toward a 50 per cent leadership target.

Skilling programmes reached 1,922 people, 67 per cent of them women, including 303 persons with disabilities, while the Bar Academy trained over 9,400 bartenders.

Responsible drinking campaigns engaged 2 lakh youth via Act Smart India to curb underage access and 5 lakh via anti-drink-driving education, and promoted moderation through the DRINKiQ platform.

The report underscores governance with a diverse board and quarterly executive reviews, positioning Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd) as an alcobev (alcoholic beverage) sector leader amid India's push for sustainable business practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Liquor United Spirits United Spirits Diageo greenhouse gases Emissions greenhouse gas emissions

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

