Home / Companies / News / Zydus Life's US arm gets FDA nod for Menkes disease drug resubmission

Zydus Life's US arm gets FDA nod for Menkes disease drug resubmission

The drug, CUTX-101, is intended for the treatment of Menkes disease, a rare X-linked recessive genetic disorder affecting male children

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
The application was filed by Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical company wholly owned by Zydus Lifesciences.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has accepted the resubmission of the new drug application (NDA) for copper histidinate (CUTX-101), a therapy for paediatric patients with Menkes disease.
 
The application was filed by Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical company wholly owned by Zydus Lifesciences. The FDA has classified the resubmission as a Class I response and set January 14, 2026 as the new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date.
 
Sentynl had resubmitted the NDA on November 14, 2025, after receiving a complete response letter from the regulator on September 30, 2025. The FDA had raised observations related to current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliance at the manufacturing site. The agency did not flag concerns related to the drug’s safety or efficacy data, Sentynl said.
 
"We appreciate the Agency’s partnership and commitment to expeditiously reviewing our NDA resubmission. The acceptance of the application brings us one step closer to a milestone for patients and families who are living with Menkes disease," said Matt Heck, chief executive officer (CEO), Sentynl.
 
CUTX-101 is intended for the treatment of Menkes disease, a rare X-linked recessive genetic disorder affecting male children. If approved, it would be the first FDA-approved therapy for the condition, the company added.

Zydus Q2 performance

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue from operations to ₹6,123 crore, while net profit climbed 38 per cent to ₹1,258.6 crore, supported by steady performance in its US and India formulations businesses.
 
The company's US formulations business reported revenues of ₹2,743.7 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y and down 14 per cent sequentially, accounting for 45 per cent of consolidated revenues.
 
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences closed at ₹921.25 apiece, down 0.8 per cent, on the BSE on Monday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oberoi to open 25-key luxury resort at Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling

NCLAT: WhatsApp must seek user consent before sharing data with Meta

Engineering firm BHEL pays ₹110-cr final dividend for FY25 to govt

IHH eyes expansion in India post Fortis open offer, to add 2K beds by 2028

Flipkart gets NCLT approval to shift domicile from Singapore to India

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesUSFDAUS FDAIndian drug makersBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story