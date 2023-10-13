Home / Companies / News / Zydus unit recalls 7,248 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride tablets in US

Zydus unit recalls 7,248 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride tablets in US

A unit of Zydus Lifesciences is recalling over 7,000 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride tablets in the US due to manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The drug firm initiated the Class II recall on September 21 this year

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A unit of Zydus Lifesciences is recalling over 7,000 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride tablets in the US due to manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator said the drugmaker is recalling 7,248 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride extended-release tablets, used to treat overactive bladder and urinary conditions, in the US.

New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. is recalling the affected lot due to "Failed Dissolution Specifications", the USFDA stated.

The lot was produced at Ahmedabad and distributed in the US by Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, the US health regulator stated.

The drug firm initiated the Class II recall on September 21 this year.

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic rheumatoid arthritis drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to its generic medicine for high BP

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 consolidated net profit dips 25.36% to Rs 296.6 cr

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,666 new buses from Tamil Nadu STUs

A-I Express set to induct 50 new Boeing 737 MAX planes in next 15 months

Vivo PMLA case: ED seeks 10-day extension of custody of 4 accused

Kothari Industrial sets up a drone division to serve agricultural lands

Lupin receives tentative approval from US FDA for apalutamide tablets

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesUSFDAdrug manufacturersDrug makers

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story