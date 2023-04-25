Home / Companies / News / Zomato, Zypp join hands to deploy 100K e-scooters for last-mile delivery

Zomato, Zypp join hands to deploy 100K e-scooters for last-mile delivery

Zomato says association will enable it to 'significantly reduce carbon emissions'

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Zomato, Zypp join hands to deploy 100K e-scooters for last-mile delivery

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zypp Electric, an electronic vehicle (EV) start-up, said on Tuesday it will work with food delivery company Zomato to deploy 100,000 e-scooters by 2024.
Zypp will also provide partners for last-mile deliveries in cities, assisting Zomato’s plan to go completely electric by 2030.

“This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers,” said Mohit Sardana, chief operating officer, food Delivery, at Zomato.
Zypp, which has more than 13,000 operational electric vehicles, says it aims to reduce carbon emissions by more than 35 million kg and achieve 10 million deliveries through its vehicles by 2024.

“The association between Zypp and Zomato represents an enormous opportunity to revolutionize the food ordering and delivery industry and transform the way food is delivered. Food delivery is all on 2-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs,” said Tushar Mehta, COO and co-founder, Zypp Electric.
By leveraging Zypp’s EV Fleet Management technology and innovative partner solutions, Mehta says the company aims to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience that will set a new standard in the industry.

“Through this association, we aim to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets. Our approach will empower gig workers and provide them with exciting earning opportunities, while also ensuring environmentally responsible and socially conscious operations for customers like Zomato,” he said.
Aside from Zomato, Zypp is currently partnered with companies like Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, and Blinkit, among others, for EV solutions as well as delivery partners.

Topics :ZomatoElectric VehiclesFood deliveryIndian startups

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Also Read

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Zomato now in Hindi, does 150,000 orders a month on regional language apps

Zomato soars 13% on heavy volume as net loss narrows to Rs 251 cr in Q2

Zomato plunges 15%, hits lowest level since July 2022 on heavy volumes

Zydus Lifesciences gets nod from USFDA for metronidazole topical cream

IndusInd Bank shares jump 2% after robust Q4 earnings, stocks climb 1.90%

Akasa Air says no significant impact of delay in Boeing 737 delivery

Alternative credit firm BlackSoil says FY23 investments grew 55% YoY

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story