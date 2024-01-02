Home / Companies / People / Airtel Africa announces appointment of Sunil Taldar as MD and CEO

Airtel Africa announces appointment of Sunil Taldar as MD and CEO

Ogunsanya will retire on July 1, 2024, after a 12-year-long stint in the company. He had run the Nigeria Operations of the Telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before Airtel

With a total user base of 147.7 million as of the quarter ending September 2023, it is the second-largest mobile network operator on the African continent.
Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sunil Taldar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and the retirement of long-time CEO Olusegun Ogunsanya.

Ogunsanya will retire on July 1, 2024, after a 12-year-long stint in the company. He had run the Nigeria Operations of the Telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before his appointment as CEO of Airtel Africa group in 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Over this time, the company has grown to serve 14 national markets, primarily in East and Central Africa. With a total user base of 147.7 million as of the quarter ending September 2023, it is the second-largest mobile network operator on the African continent.

"With local knowledge of the African landscape and deep distribution experience, he led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and to deliver new, innovative products to its customers across the continent," the company said in a statement.

Ogunsanya will now be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board, and Chief Executive Officer for a 12-month period, the company said. He will also become the inaugural Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, which will focus on promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, access to education, and environmental protection. The Charitable Foundation will be a separate legal entity and be independent of the Airtel Africa Group.

Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director – Transformation, will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Ogunsanya. He will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director and assume the CEO's role in July.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogansanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa. In respect of the transition period, Segun continues to lead the business very effectively as seen in our financial results. Given that Sunil Taldar has already joined the Group, we are confident that we will have an orderly leadership transition and handover of responsibilities," Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa plc.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs BAN Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Kia India appoints Gwanggu Lee as MD and CEO with immediate effect

Domestic steel sector still in recovery mode post-Covid: Tata Steel CEO

CBI allowed to question Rana in Ezeego One Travels & Tours loan fraud case

Court to pass orders on ex-CFO's plea for arbitration with Wipro on Jan 3

L'Oreal heir Francoise Meyers becomes first woman with $100 bn fortune

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Airtel AfricaBharti AirtelCEOTelecom industry

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story