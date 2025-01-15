Avenue Supermarts' incoming CEO-designate Asawa prioritises people, talent

Avenue Supermarts, the retail chain operator of DMart, has selected Anshul Asawa as its next leader, following in the footsteps of Neville Noronha. Asawa joins from Unilever, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, where he has spent over three decades.

“Asawa comes from a school of thought that prioritises people and takes a balanced approach to building businesses. He deeply understands processes and structures and embodies Unilever’s legacy of focusing on talent development over branding,” said a source familiar with the matter.

With experience across developed markets, Asawa has worked closely with modern retail chains to drive growth even in saturated categories. Despite operating in cut-throat markets, he has maintained growth by fostering strong relationships with retailers, the source added.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee and IIM Lucknow, Asawa has held leadership roles at Unilever overseeing growth in product categories and driving impactful initiatives across India, Asia, and Europe. He currently serves as country head for Unilever Thailand and general manager of the home care business unit in Greater Asia.

“Avenue Supermarts is pleased to welcome Anshul Asawa as CEO-designate. During his tenure of over 15 years in India, he has held key leadership positions in sales, marketing, and distribution. He led digitisation efforts at HUL, spearheaded product innovations in home care, and transformed sales and distribution in urban and rural markets,” the company said in a statement. “He is known for his consumer-centricity, commercial discipline, and execution-focused leadership,” it added.

Asawa will join as CEO-designate on March 15, 2025, and is expected to take over as managing director and CEO on February 1, 2026, upon the completion of Noronha’s term.