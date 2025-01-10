TVS family veteran H Lakshmanan dies at 92 due to age-related ailments

H Lakshmanan (92), former Executive Director of Sundaram-Clayton (now TVS Holdings Ltd) and a key figure in the TVS family, passed away on Friday due to age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

Starting at just twenty years old, Lakshmanan worked closely with TVS Motor founder TS Srinivasan (Cheema), mastering every nuance of the business operations — from technical and legal contracts to labor relations. Together, they built India's largest auto components group, laying the foundation for future growth.

When the untimely passing of TS Srinivasan brought a young Venu Srinivasan to lead Sundaram Clayton and the moped business, Lakshmanan became an invaluable guide through challenging times. "Through him I learnt the wisdom that had been passed down by my father. HL had an ability to think clearly, counsel sagely and work tirelessly, and he was my rock of Gibraltar," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor. "He would never settle for less and in a great measure what TVS is today, is thanks to his dedication and sense of duty."

Lakshmanan’s mastery in negotiation and strategic planning transformed TVS Motor from a moped maker into a global powerhouse in two-wheeler manufacturing. Alongside he built Sundaram Clayton to its current status. His exceptional ability to forge strong relationships across all levels — from shop floor workers to government officials and bankers — set him apart as a leader of extraordinary calibre. Bankers regarded his word as sacrosanct, a testament to his impeccable reputation for honesty and reliability.

He also played a major role in the creation of joint ventures with global majors like Dunlop for wheels, Clayton for air brakes, Girling for Brakes India, and Lucas for Lucas-TVS

In both personal life and business, Lakshmanan approached everything with unwavering conviction and a determination to succeed, whether establishing Sundaram Clayton or orchestrating the turnaround of TVS Credit into a thriving NBFC serving millions of customers.

“He was the person I would turn to the most when I took over at Sundaram Clayton, and it was remarkable how he mentored me with the same enthusiasm and patience as he did my father,” said Lakshmi Venu, Managing Director, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. “He made a complex business, simple.”