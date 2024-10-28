Bharti Airtel appoints COO Shashwat Sharma as new CEO, rejigs board

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced its succession plan with the elevation of current Chief Operations Officer (COO) Shashwat Sharma as the next managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the telecom operator while incumbent Gopal Vittal will become vice chairman from January 1, 2026. Vittal has been at the helm for the last 12 years.

“As part of a structured succession process, Gopal, in addition to being the Managing Director, is being appointed Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd. In this role, while continuing to lead the India business, he will take on broader telecom responsibilities across the group. Gopal will be appointed to the Board of Airtel Africa Plc as the Bharti nominee director to provide strategic guidance,” Airtel informed the exchanges after its board meeting on Monday.

For the next two months, Sharma will be the CEO designate of the company, the second largest telecom operator of the country said.

“As the CEO designate, Shashwat will be responsible for the entire end-to-end consumer business. Gopal Vittal will be responsible for mentoring and grooming Shashwat to take over,” the telco said.

Arguing that Airtel has had a distinguished record of well thought out structured succession planning, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal lauded the move.

“I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition plan of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time for Airtel to unveil the new arrangement where change and continuity will go hand in hand,” he said.

Under Vittal’s leadership, Airtel has seen its revenue market share grow to 40 per cent, from 30 per cent earlier, and market capitalisation rose five-fold to cross the $100 billion mark, the company said.

Prior to Airtel, Vittal had worked for fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) across categories and countries for two decades. In his last role, he was responsible for the ‘home and personal care’ business and was on the board of HUL. He is also the Deputy Chair of GSMA, the premier global association of the mobile industry with over 1200 members.

Board rejig

Airtel’s board currently has no vice chairman, and Vittal’s new role may be seen as a move to separate the traditional position of MD & CEO that many corporates have opted for.

Vittal already serves on the board of Bharti Enterprises, the parent company of Airtel as well as tower infrastructure provider Indus Towers.

Vittal will start to spend time between Delhi and Bangalore. He will continue to travel extensively to ensure a structured transition and provide leadership and oversight across the group including overseas operations

Airtel also announced other major rejigs to its board.

Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Rakesh Bharti Mittal, who has been serving as a non-executive director on Airtel’s board for nine years, will move on to the boards of Indus Towers Limited and Bharti Hexacom Limited.

Airtel acquired a 50 per cent stake in Indus Towers after completion of a Rs 2,640-crore share buyback scheme undertaken by Indus in August. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has since granted approval for the rise in stake. Bharti Hexacom Limited is a telco servicing the Rajasthan and North East telecom circles.

Meanwhile, another Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Rajan Bharti Mittal will return to the board of Airtel to be the nominee of Bharti Enterprises with immediate effect.