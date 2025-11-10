Britannia MD and CEO Varun Berry resigns; Rakshit Hargave to take charge

India's Britannia Industries said on Monday that managing director and chief executive officer Varun Berry has resigned, while the recently appointed chief, Rakshit Hargave, will now serve as both MD and CEO.

Berry, who was serving as the Executive Vice-Chairman and MD at Britannia, also got re-designated as the CEO in May following Rajneet Kohli's resignation in March.

Varun Berry has worked at Britannia for the past 13 years, joining the consumer goods firm as the vice president and chief operating officer in 2013.

Before his stint at Britannia, Berry worked with PepsiCo's India unit and Hindustan Unilever.

Last week, Britannia named Birla Opus' Hargave as its new CEO and executive director.