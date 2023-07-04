How 'marathoner' Irina Ghose of Microsoft India runs at her own pace

Ghose, a Microsoft veteran who has spent over two decades with the company, will now be responsible for engaging with industry verticals across Microsoft’s solutions areas. She will also focus on creating new engines for growth and delivering on core business outcomes. She has held a variety of strategy and sales leadership roles across enterprise, solution sales, partner solutions, and education segments, focusing on business management, operations, partnerships, and new business initiatives.



At a time when Microsoft India has undergone significant restructuring at the top level, with several key leaders being promoted to new roles, Irina Ghose, who previously served as its chief operating officer (COO), has been elevated to the position of India managing director (MD). She has replaced Sashi Sreedharan, who has moved into a regional role in Asia.