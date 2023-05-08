Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Exactly five years ago in May 2018, Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper was closed following an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). This was after police fired on protestors that killed 13 people and left 102 injured. The protests were against Sterlite’s plans to double its annual capacity to 8,00,000 tonnes, which, the protestors said, would have increased the toxic impact on the environment and health

Way back in 2005, N P Gopalakrishnan and his partners started a company called Amrita Chemicals with an investment of around Rs 12 crore. It used to source fluorosilicic acid (a waste material), from the copper smelter owned by Sterlite’s copper plant in Thoothukudi, and convert it into sodium silicofluoride, which is used in industries such as glass, rubber and metal fluxes. At its peak, Amrita Chemicals used to export to several countries and its domestic clients included the likes of Piramal Glass (now PGP Glass) and Borosil.