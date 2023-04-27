Adtech company Infomo appoints Himanka Das as country director India



Das has over two decades of experience in advertising. He had leadership roles at Dentsu International for over nine years, which included three years as chief executive officer (CEO) of its group company Vizeum India and an EVP at Carat India. He began his career at Madison World, working at Initiative, Lintas Media Group, FCB Ulka of IPG and Starcom of Publicis Media. Infomo, an advertising technology company, has appointed Himanka Das as country director for India and promoted Rohit Verma as its global chief of strategy and new initiatives.



“Leveraging and relying on first-party Customer Database Platforms (CDP) will take center stage as marketers prepare themselves for a cookieless world. Infomo is the first to create and successfully enable telecom carriers to utilize ‘telco-rich’ data,” said Das. “Having a national industry leader like Himanka join us to lead Infomo India is a great boost for all of our team, and a great endorsement of our potential to disrupt the digital advertising industry in India. As CEO of Vizeum India, Himanka led from the front with their digital transformation. He will lead us from the front in India,” said Ananda Rao, managing director and Group CEO of Infomo.



Verma is the founder of TorcAI, a global data science company that Infomo acquired more than a year back. “We created the new role of Global Chief of Strategy and New Initiatives specially to take advantage of Rohit’s incredible vision and experience in mobile advertising. India has seen what a visionary he has been. It’s time for the world to see him in action,” said Infomo. Before joining Infomo, Himanka took an academic sabbatical to earn a postgraduate qualification in data science from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore. He also has a Masters in International Marketing and Mass Communication Studies from University of Pune.