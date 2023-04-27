Home / Companies / People / Adtech company Infomo appoints Himanka Das as country director India

Company that works with telecom firms promotes Rohit Verma as global chief of strategy and new initiatives

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Infomo, an advertising technology company, has appointed Himanka Das as country director for India and promoted Rohit Verma as its global chief of strategy and new initiatives.
Das has over two decades of experience in advertising. He had leadership roles at Dentsu International for over nine years, which included three years as chief executive officer (CEO) of its group company Vizeum India and an EVP at Carat India. He began his career at Madison World, working at Initiative, Lintas Media Group, FCB Ulka of IPG and Starcom of Publicis Media.

“Having a national industry leader like Himanka join us to lead Infomo India is a great boost for all of our team, and a great endorsement of our potential to disrupt the digital advertising industry in India. As CEO of Vizeum India, Himanka led from the front with their digital transformation. He will lead us from the front in India,” said Ananda Rao, managing director and Group CEO of Infomo.
“Leveraging and relying on first-party Customer Database Platforms (CDP) will take center stage as marketers prepare themselves for a cookieless world. Infomo is the first to create and successfully enable telecom carriers to utilize ‘telco-rich’ data,” said Das.

Before joining Infomo, Himanka took an academic sabbatical to earn a postgraduate qualification in data science from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore. He also has a Masters in International Marketing and Mass Communication Studies from University of Pune.
Verma is the founder of TorcAI, a global data science company that Infomo acquired more than a year back. “We created the new role of Global Chief of Strategy and New Initiatives specially to take advantage of Rohit’s incredible vision and experience in mobile advertising. India has seen what a visionary he has been. It’s time for the world to see him in action,” said Infomo.

Before setting up TorcAI, Verma served as the global vice president and business head for Telecom Commerce at mobile advertising company Vserv. Verma is a graduate of IIM Ahmedabad’s executive programme in data Science.
Infomo fulfils the requirements of telecom companies for an in-house privacy compliant solution. Infomo’s platform combines telecom companies' ID and data with artificial intelligence-based advertising optimisation tools. It also provides in-house solutions for ad agencies, publishers, brands, and small businesses.

Topics :advertisingCompaniesTop 10 headlinesTelecom industry

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

