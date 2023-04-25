Home / Companies / People / How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

He promises raise India's standing in the global semiconductor sweepstakes, one micron at a time

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Premium
How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the technology (tech) world, especially storage, Sanjay Mehrotra is a well-known name. Co-founder of SanDisk, a flash memory storage company in 1988, it was eventually acquired by Western Digital in 2016 for a whopping $19 billion.
For a boy from Kanpur, who went on to pursue higher studies in the US, becoming the chief executive officer of Micron Technology, Inc — one of America’s largest memory chip makers — and now setting up the company’s first plant in India, it has been quite a ride.
Micron, the world’s fifth-largest semiconductor firm, could soon set up its first assembly, testing, marking, and packaging facility in the country, involving an investment of about $1 billion.

Also Read

SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD review: No-brainer, but expensive

Western Digital announces SanDisk Professional range of storage devices

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

Top headlines: WTO ICT levy dispute, Micron's semiconductor plant & more

CPU, DRAM, Samsung, TSMC: Key terms, firms to know in global chip crisis

Nasscom appoints Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari as new chairperson

Plans to buy Zinc International is not called off: Hindustan Zinc CEO

A quick pivot to demand helped realise good growth: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

RBI approves appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as deputy MD of HDFC Bank

Topics :SandisksemiconductorIndian CEO

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story