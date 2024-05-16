Former Tech Mahindra vice chairman Vineet Nayyar passes away aged 85

Renowned businessman Vineet Nayyar, the former executive vice chairman of Tech Mahindra , passed away on Thursday at the age of 85.

"It is with immense sadness that we mourn the passing of a titan in the Mahindra Group family, Vineet Nayyar, former Vice-Chairman of Tech Mahindra, renowned for his statesmanship, sharp business acumen, and dedication to society," the multinational conglomerate shared the news in a post on 'X'.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Though he may no longer be among us, his values will forever guide us and inspire us to strive for excellence," the post further read.

Anand Mahindra pens tribute

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, penned an emotional tribute following the passing of "his friend" Nayyar. He described him as a towering figure in the Indian business landscape and recounted his remarkable journey, which was adorned with numerous achievements.

Beginning as a distinguished IAS officer and later contributing to the World Bank, Nayyar's phenomenal career growth also includes serving the role of the inaugural Chairman of the state-owned energy corporation GAIL.

He further progressed his career as the Managing Director of HCL Corporation Limited and the Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies Limited.

"And it was from there that he and two of his close colleagues journeyed to Mahindra British Telecom. We called them the Three Musketeers! They came in with a startup mentality, determined to take MBT (which they renamed Tech Mahindra) into the top ranks of the Indian IT industry—and that's exactly what they did," Mahindra wrote further.

"Thank you Vineet, for your wisdom, your leadership and for committing the crowning part of your career to the Mahindra Group. You will always live on in our hearts," he said.

Following the sombre announcement, tributes also poured in from across the industry.

Nasscom remembers Nayyar's visionary leadership

"We will always remember the significant contributions of Vineet Nayyar, former executive vice chairman of Tech Mahindra. His visionary leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the industry. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His impact and achievements have carved a lasting legacy," IT industry body Nasscom posted.

Heartbreaking news..India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Vineet Nayyar. Personally it's like losing the light that has led me for decades...He was a friend, philosopher, brother, guide & statesman par excellence. My heart and thoughts with Reva and family," CP Gurnani, the former MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said.

Quite saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Vineet Nayyar. As an institution builder, Vineet's contributions were foundational, and his ambitious vision will continue to guide us," Mohit Joshi, the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, noted.