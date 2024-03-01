Edtech major upGrad appoints Venkatesh Tarakkad as chief financial officer

Edtech unicorn upGrad has named Venkatesh Tarakkad as the first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Venkatesh led finance, inventory, and strategic initiatives at the e-commerce firm DealShare. He will assume his role at upGrad effective March 1, 2024.

Tarakkad will be responsible for overseeing upGrad’s domestic and global financial strategies. This encompasses a broader spectrum of areas such as investor relations, business finance, and corporate finance. Other areas include risk management, tax, and treasury functions.

“Venkatesh (Tarakkad) is a seasoned enterprise leader, and his appointment marks a strategic leap forward in our growth journey, both in India and globally,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director of upGrad. “We’ve laid a rock-solid business foundation so far, built and scaled our offerings, and as we strive for global leadership, his operational excellence will ensure a robust credit profile, end-to-end compliance, and transparent corporate and financial governance within the upGrad ecosystem."

Tarakkad will be based out of upGrad's headquarters in Mumbai. Previously, he helped companies build and scale their financial operations, and established compliance and governance frameworks. He also managed acquisitions, led funding rounds, and took a company public. He’s held numerous leadership positions across other notable brands like Ecom Express, TCNS Clothing, Siam Makro Thailand, Metro Cash & Carry, and Coca-Cola India after starting his career with Ernst & Young in the early 90s.

With this key appointment, Rohit Agarwal - presently leading finance operations, will maintain a crucial role within upGrad's ecosystem. Agarwal will extend his responsibilities globally to lead operations in all regions outside of India.