Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Edtech major upGrad appoints Venkatesh Tarakkad as chief financial officer

Tarakkad will be responsible for overseeing upGrad's domestic and global financial strategies

Venkatesh Tarakkad appointed as the first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of UpGrad

Venkatesh Tarakkad appointed as the first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of UpGrad

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Edtech unicorn upGrad has named Venkatesh Tarakkad as the first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Venkatesh led finance, inventory, and strategic initiatives at the e-commerce firm DealShare. He will assume his role at upGrad effective March 1, 2024.

Tarakkad will be responsible for overseeing upGrad’s domestic and global financial strategies. This encompasses a broader spectrum of areas such as investor relations, business finance, and corporate finance. Other areas include risk management, tax, and treasury functions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Venkatesh (Tarakkad) is a seasoned enterprise leader, and his appointment marks a strategic leap forward in our growth journey, both in India and globally,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director of upGrad. “We’ve laid a rock-solid business foundation so far, built and scaled our offerings, and as we strive for global leadership, his operational excellence will ensure a robust credit profile, end-to-end compliance, and transparent corporate and financial governance within the upGrad ecosystem."

Tarakkad will be based out of upGrad's headquarters in Mumbai. Previously, he helped companies build and scale their financial operations, and established compliance and governance frameworks. He also managed acquisitions, led funding rounds, and took a company public. He’s held numerous leadership positions across other notable brands like Ecom Express, TCNS Clothing, Siam Makro Thailand, Metro Cash & Carry, and Coca-Cola India after starting his career with Ernst & Young in the early 90s.

With this key appointment, Rohit Agarwal - presently leading finance operations, will maintain a crucial role within upGrad's ecosystem. Agarwal will extend his responsibilities globally to lead operations in all regions outside of India.

Also Read

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Zepto tops startup list as most preferred workplace among professionals

Gaming unicorn Dream11 onboarded 55 million users in 2023 amid tax battle

Physics Wallah to expand to 100 offline centres in 2024, says co-founder

Edtech unicorn Emeritus: Now a case study by Harvard Business School

Healthtech unicorn Pristyn Care lays off 120 employees, eyes profitability

Tough test: Staff salaries may again be hit at edtech major Byju's

Beauty retailers report high demand for prestige and premium segments

Govt launches Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry to create database

PE/VC exits surge 36% to $24.8 bn in 2023 amid declining investments

Topics : EdTech unicorn companies Indian CFOs Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon