Swiggy promotes Bhakoo to chief business officer for food marketplace

Swiggy promotes Bhakoo to chief business officer for food marketplace

Former vice president and national business head, Bhakoo has been a part of Swiggy's leadership for over six years, driving regional and national growth

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery firm, has elevated Sidharth Bhakoo to the role of chief business officer – food marketplace. Bhakoo, who previously held the position of vice president and national business head, took to LinkedIn to share the news.
 
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as chief business officer – food marketplace at Swiggy,” said Bhakoo.
 
Starting as the AVP and regional business head for North, East, and Central India at Swiggy in June 2018, Bhakoo has been an integral part of the company’s growth for over six years.
 
Bhakoo’s professional journey began at GE Money as a product manager for consumer durables and two-wheelers. He then moved to the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he advanced from programme manager for business banking in India to senior relationship manager.
 
Following this, he joined Vodafone Business Services, where he served in various capacities, including senior manager – SME sales, and eventually GM and sales head. In these roles, he led diverse teams to achieve circle sales budgets across critical business functions like sales, account management, and customer service.
 
At Swiggy, the company said Bhakoo has demonstrated expertise in team management, B2B sales and distribution, channel management, and business development. These have been pivotal in driving the company’s regional and national business strategies.
 
First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

