Home / Companies / People / HDFC Bank appoints former Nabard chairman Bhanwala as its director

HDFC Bank appoints former Nabard chairman Bhanwala as its director

Bhanwala has been appointed for a period of three consecutive years from January 25, 2024 to January 24, 2027

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

HDFC Bank on Monday said the board of the bank has approved the appointment of former NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as an additional independent director.

The board in its meeting on Monday also approved the appointment of V Srinivasa Rangan, chief financial officer of erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, as executive director for three years with effect from November 23, 2023, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both appointments are subject to shareholders' approval, it said.

Bhanwala has been appointed for a period of three consecutive years from January 25, 2024 to January 24, 2027, it said.

Currently, Non-Executive Chairman of MCX, Bhanwala also serves as the Director on the boards of IIM Rohtak and Bayer Crop Science Ltd.

Prior to leading National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), he was the chairman and managing director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), as per the filing.

Rangan has vast experience in housing finance and real estate sector.

Also Read

Nabard plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through green bonds in H2FY24

Aim to digitise 65,000 cooperative societies by March 2024: Nabard Chairman

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Nabard appoints Goverdhan Rawat, Ajay Kumar Sood as Dy Managing Directors

Kotak Mutual Fund hires Harish Bihani, two other fund managers

360 ONE Wealth ropes in Satheesh Krishnamurthy as CEO of HNI business

Zubin Saxena succeeds Navjit Ahluwalia as Hilton's senior VP, country head

Life with Pai: What does Ranjan Pai's re-entry mean for Byju's and Aakash?

'I'll be last man standing': Ashneer Grover on charges of fake invoices

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFC BankHarsh Kumar BhanwalaNABARD

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story