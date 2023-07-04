Home / Companies / People / Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Thakur comes with 25 years of experience in handling HR and administration in the Indian Railways as well as other central public sector undertakings (PSUs)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bhel

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) has appointed Krishna Kumar Thakur as the new Director of its Human Resources (HR) team, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. The 49-year-old will assume charge as Director (HR) of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise.
Thakur comes with 25 years of experience with handling HR matters and administration in the Indian Railways as well as other central public sector undertakings (PSUs).

He has a postgraduate degree in literature from Tilka Manjhi University, Bhagalpuras as well as a postgraduate diploma in management with specialisation in human resource (PGDM-HR) from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Thakur is an officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) from the 1988 batch.

Before joining BHEL, Thakur headed the HR and administrative functions of the central railway as chief personnel officer. He headed the HR departments of three important railway divisions - Solapur, Bhopal, and Mumbai. According to the filing, Thakur successfully boarded 12,000 employees.
During his stint with Rail India Technical and Economic Service (Rites), he served in a foreign project of train operation in Saudi Arabia with his work contributing greatly to the issuance of work visas.

He has also headed the HR department of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.
Bhel has made headlines recently after bagging a contract from Indian Railways to manufacture 80 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets by 2029, a contract with an estimated value of Rs 24,000 crore (excluding GST).


Also Read

Investors book profit in BHEL; stock slides 7% after soaring 26% in a month

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Bhilai steel plant hits 1 million tonnes plate production mark in FY23

Titagarh Rail Systems-Bhel consortium bags contract from Indian Railways

Marine Electricals rallies 5% after it bags order from Goa Shipyard

Quick Heal Technologies appoints Vishal Salvi as CEO with immediate effect

Mistry, Karnad to join HDFC Bank board, CFO Rangan to be executive director

India Inc's troubleshooter Parekh retires ahead of HDFC, HDFC Bank merger

RBI approves AP Hota's appointment as Federal Bank's non-executive chairman

HDFC Bank will preserve 'HDFC way of working' after merger: Deepak Parekh

Topics :BhelHuman ResourcesBS Web ReportsIndian Railway

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story