Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) has appointed Krishna Kumar Thakur as the new Director of its Human Resources (HR) team, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. The 49-year-old will assume charge as Director (HR) of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise.
Thakur comes with 25 years of experience with handling HR matters and administration in the Indian Railways as well as other central public sector undertakings (PSUs).
He has a postgraduate degree in literature from Tilka Manjhi University, Bhagalpuras as well as a postgraduate diploma in management with specialisation in human resource (PGDM-HR) from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Thakur is an officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) from the 1988 batch.
Before joining BHEL, Thakur headed the HR and administrative functions of the central railway as chief personnel officer. He headed the HR departments of three important railway divisions - Solapur, Bhopal, and Mumbai. According to the filing, Thakur successfully boarded 12,000 employees.
During his stint with Rail India Technical and Economic Service (Rites), he served in a foreign project of train operation in Saudi Arabia with his work contributing greatly to the issuance of work visas.
He has also headed the HR department of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.