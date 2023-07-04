Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Thakur comes with 25 years of experience with handling HR matters and administration in the Indian Railways as well as other central public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) has appointed Krishna Kumar Thakur as the new Director of its Human Resources (HR) team, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. The 49-year-old will assume charge as Director (HR) of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise.