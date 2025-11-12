Infosys Science Foundation's Infosys Prize 2025 honours six researchers

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Wednesday announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2025 in six categories, including economics, engineering and computer science, humanities and social sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences.

Since its inception in 2009, the Infosys Prize has honoured the remarkable accomplishments of individuals whose research and scholarship significantly impact India. Each winner will receive a gold medal, citation, and $100,000.

K Dinesh, president of the Board of Trustees, ISF, said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Infosys Prize 2025, whose achievements reflect the vital connection between research, science, and society, inspiring the next generation of innovators. The Infosys Prize continues to embody our belief that research and science are cornerstones of human progress.”

Winners of the Infosys Prize 2025 Economics: Nikhil Agarwal (MIT) was honoured for his pioneering work in market design and empirical studies on allocation mechanisms like school choice and kidney exchanges. Engineering & Computer Science: Sushant Sachdeva (University of Toronto) won for groundbreaking advances in mathematical optimisation and algorithmic theory. Humanities & Social Sciences: Andrew Ollett (University of Chicago) was recognised for his exceptional scholarship on Prakrit languages and their cultural significance. Life Sciences: Anjana Badrinarayanan (NCBS, Bangalore) received the prize for uncovering key mechanisms in DNA repair and genome maintenance. Mathematical Sciences: Sabyasachi Mukherjee (TIFR, Mumbai) was awarded for connecting complex dynamics and Kleinian group theory, reshaping the understanding of conformal dynamics.

Physical Sciences: Karthish Manthiram (Caltech) was honoured for developing sustainable electrochemical processes for chemical manufacturing. How are the laureates selected? The winners of the Infosys Prize 2025 are selected by an international panel of top scholars and experts. Since it began, the Infosys Science Foundation has honoured research that makes a real difference in people’s lives. Starting in 2024, the prize now focuses on researchers under 40 to recognise young talent early and inspire the next generation of scientists and thinkers. The winners were announced by the trustees of ISF, including K Dinesh (President), Narayana Murthy, Srinath Batni, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Pratima Murthy, and SD Shibulal. Other trustees, including Mohandas Pai, Nandan Nilekani, and Salil Parekh, also congratulated this year’s winners.