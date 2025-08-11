Knight Frank upbeat about the next phase of India's robust growth

India’s office market is set to become the world’s fourth-largest with 1 billion square feet of office stock. William Beardmore-Gray, senior partner and group chair, Knight Frank LLP, and Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, tell Vishal Chhabria and Prachi Pisal in Mumbai the country is one of the largest contributors to Knight Frank outside the United Kingdom in terms of either people or revenue and profit. Edited excerpts:

You have been in this business for almost 35 years. What kind of changes have you seen, especially in the past few years, in the industry?

Beardmore-Gray: A significant change over the past five to 10 years has been the increasing influence of private capital in the investor space. Private equity has continued and has grown in stature, especially after the global financial crisis.

We are seeing global uncertainties and layoffs by tech giants. Isn’t that a concern for your industry? Baijal: There is a near-complete work-from-office now. In terms of focus on proper collaborative spaces, ESG (environmental, social and governance) compliance, and wellness facilities, the usage of space per person has increased substantially. The need for global capability centres (GCCs) and India-facing businesses in India has increased dramatically. These two factors have contributed to the office demand. The movement of GCCs, which started three-four years ago, is adding to the pace of the need for offices. Beardmore-Gray: One of the key drivers for global companies in India is the combination of innovation and cost. India is one of the few places that can provide that, with the quality of the personnel being no inferior.

In the rest of the world, there is a grey area. There has been significant cost inflation over the past few years. Businesses are looking for ways to rationalise. It’s easy sometimes to say that artificial intelligence is the reason for that happening, and I sometimes think that’s unfair. Occupiers want quality spaces to retain and attract the best talent. It will be a continued trend. Where do you see India 5-10 years from now in terms of ize and its contribution to Knight Frank’s global business? Beardmore-Gray: We have 20,000 employees around the world. And nearly 2,000 are in India. Asia is a massive focus for us over the next 5-10 years.

Baijal: In Knight Frank emphasis on India has never been greater than it is today. India is one of the largest contributors to Knight Frank outside the United Kingdom in terms of people, or revenue and profit. In 30 years, India got an office stock of 1 billion square feet. We are confident that the next billion will be in less than 15 years. What is your take on real estate investment trusts (Reits) in India? Beardmore-Gray: Reits are becoming more the norm than the exception. They are seen as an efficient way for people to invest from a tax perspective as well.

Baijal: They are an exit mechanism for the developers and funds to come in. Importantly, they give individuals a chance to participate in the office market. The returns have been 13-14 per cent, which is okay. What kind of return expectations is there? Baijal: With demonetisation, the Real Estate Regulation Act, goods and services tax, and the digitisation of land records, it’s a different environment today. In rupee-denominated returns, if they get it in the mid-teens, they are happy. The problem becomes dollar-denominated returns, and that’s the issue, depending on how much they want to hedge and the cost of hedging.