KPMG confirms second term for India CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla beginning 2027

Consultancy major KPMG on Thursday announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as the chief executive officer of its India unit for a second term. The upcoming tenure will span three years, beginning February 2027.

The firm stated that Yezdi has led its strategic priorities, including governance, client relationships, and organisational culture, contributing to steady growth. “In a time when the market is evolving rapidly, this decision underscores the India Board’s and the India Partners' strong belief in continuity and a sharpened market focus as the firm continues its growth journey,” it added.

Commenting on his re-appointment, Yezdi said he will continue to focus on integrating innovative approaches, deepening expertise, and enhancing the firm's culture.