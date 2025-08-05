Essar names Amit Bajaj as global head of corporate affairs, policy

The Essar Group has appointed Amit Bajaj, a former Aditya Birla Group official, as global head of corporate affairs and public policy, marking his return to the group after more than a decade. He will take charge this month.

Bajaj, who most recently served as senior president of corporate affairs at the Aditya Birla Group, brings over 25 years of experience in government relations, regulatory strategy and public policy, Essar Capital said. In his new role, he will oversee global stakeholder engagement and policy advocacy efforts aligned with Essar Group’s long-term growth and sustainability goals.

The move reunites Bajaj with Essar, where he previously held senior roles between 2004 and 2014. His deep familiarity with the group’s operations and strategic direction is expected to bolster its global corporate affairs function.