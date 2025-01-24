LTIMindtree appoints Venugopal Lambu as CEO with immediate effect

India’s sixth-largest IT services firm, LTIMindtree, announced that the board has decided to appoint Venugopal Lambu as the CEO (designate) and whole-time director based out of London with immediate effect. He will succeed the current CEO and managing director, Debashis Chatterjee.

Lambu is returning to LTIMindtree after a two-year stint with Randstad Digital as its CEO. He was with LTIMindtree from 2020 to 2023 as president and executive director, leading the global market.

Over the coming months, Lambu will work closely with Chatterjee to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. This period will allow him to gain deeper insights into the current operations, yearly budget, and strategic plans, the company said in a statement.

Lambu’s tenure is for five years, starting from January 2025 to January 23, 2030.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman of LTIMindtree, commented, “This move reflects our dedication to fostering a seamless transition in leadership, preserving the company's legacy, and positioning us for future opportunities. Venu is a bright leader who has amazing solution-providing capabilities and is a phenomenal networker. We are confident that Venu’s homecoming to L&T will take LTIMindtree into its next chapter of growth and further strengthen our position as a leading global IT services provider.”

This decision puts all rumours about leadership and succession planning at the company to rest. The appointment also comes days after the resignation of Sudhir Chaturvedi, who stepped down from the role of president of global markets on January 20.

Since the integration of LTI and Mindtree in November 2022, there had been rumours about an imminent leadership change, as Chatterjee is expected to resign later this year. The integration also led to several senior leaders leaving. Until now, the two strong contenders for the CEO role were Sudhir Chaturvedi (resigned) and Nachiket Deshpande, COO at LTIMindtree.

Also Read

Lambu is a global executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in driving strategies and hyper-growth in the technology and services industry. He is an industry thought leader advocating the value propositions of applications, cloud services, infrastructure, and edge computing. In his previous role, he was the CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad, which looks to tap into global capability centres (GCCs) in India to drive revenue through its people-centric approach.

Prior to this, he was president and executive director at Mindtree, responsible for global markets transformation and delivering consistent profitable growth. In the past, Lambu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM. He earned his bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from the London School of Business.