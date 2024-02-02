Mahindra announces key leadership appointments, top management reshuffle

Mahindra Group has announced key leadership appointments as well as reshuffling among its top management following Kavinder Singh's decision to leave his role as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL). The Mahindra Group will be onboarding Manoj Bhat and reassigning Vimal Agarwal to take on key positions in MHRIL, May 2024 onwards.

Manoj Bhat, the group chief financial officer, has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of MHRIL, while Vimal Agarwal, the current CFO of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL), will be taking on the position of CFO for MHRIL. Additionally, Amarjyoti Barua, the executive vice-president - group strategy will lead the Mahindra Group's Finance Organisation as the Group CFO.

Bhat and Barua's new role will be effective from May 17, 2024, as Singh will be completing his tenure on May 16, 2024. Agarwal, whose new role will be effective from May 1, will be succeeded by Avinash Bapat as CFO of MLDL.

Explaining the reshuffling, Dr Anish Shah, the Group CEO & MD of M&M spoke on Mahindra's talent development philosophy. He said, "We have mapped career paths for each leader, which include experience across multiple roles. As a result, we have increased internal job rotations across businesses".

"We truly appreciate Kavinder's contribution to MHRIL and the Mahindra Group and wish him the very best for the journey ahead. Manoj brings a unique combination of leadership experiences, value creation skills and customer-first approach which aligns well with the Mahindra Group's Rise philosophy. We look forward to MHRIL's next phase of growth under his leadership," he added.

Kavinder Singh joined the Mahindra Group in 2014 as MD and CEO of MHRIL and a member of the Group Executive Board. During his tenure, Singh focused on making MHRIL a "world-class vacation ownership company", with a view to create differentiated experiences for Club Mahindra members.

Manoj Bhat, president & Group chief financial officer, moved to M&M Ltd in April 2021 from Tech Mahindra, where he was the CFO since 2018. As the Group CFO, Bhat led the Group's finance leadership team. He worked closely with CFOs of Group companies focusing on the governance, controllership, and capital allocation discipline across the Group. He has also played a key role in Tech Mahindra's organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including being a part of the acquisition and integration of Satyam and Tech Mahindra's initial public offering in 2006.

Amarjyoti Barua joined the Mahindra Group on May 15 2023 as executive vice president - group strategy. In this role, he led the Group Strategy Office, working closely with the Group's overall portfolio of businesses.

