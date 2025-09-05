Marriott appoints Kiran Andicot as senior V-P for South Asian region

American hospitality major Marriott International, on Friday, announced the appointment of Kiran Andicot as the new senior vice president for the South Asian region, according to its release.

This follows the departure of Ranju Alex from Marriott International as the regional vice president, South Asia, to lead Accor Hotels as its chief executive officer (CEO) for the South Asian region. Andicot joined Marriott International’s development and feasibility team in 2006, rising through the ranks during his 19-year tenure. He has almost 30 years of experience leading teams across various hospitality disciplines in India and South Asia, including hotel operations, consultancy, planning, feasibility, and development, the release added. Before joining Marriott International, he spent four years in real estate and hospitality consultancy with firms like EY and HVS and seven years in hotel operations with HCL (Indian Hotels Company) and the Oberoi Group at various locations across India.

The company further stated that Andicot, in his development role for Marriott International in South Asia, had been instrumental in delivering growth momentum in India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, signing more than 220 hotels for the region. “These accomplishments are a testament to Kiran’s deep understanding of South Asian markets, strong relationships with our owner partners, incisive business acumen, and steady leadership,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International, in a statement. “I am confident that with Kiran’s vast expertise, supported by our experienced leadership bench, Marriott will continue its trajectory of sustained growth in South Asia.”