N G Subramaniam appointed as chairman of Tata Communications board

Tata Communications today announced the appointment of N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS) as the chairman of the board of directors of the company. His appointment is effective March 14, 2025.

"We are pleased to inform you that the board of directors of the company has, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, appointed N Ganapathy Subramaniam (DIN: 07006215), non-executive, non-independent director, as the chairman of the board of directors of the company with effect from March 14, 2025," said the regulatory filing of the company.

NGS has been part of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT major, for 40 years. He stepped down from TCS in May 2024 as the chief operating officer and executive director.

At present, he is part of companies like Tata Elxsi, as chairman and non-executive director of the board, and Tejas Networks Limited, where he serves as chairman and non-executive director of the board, among others.