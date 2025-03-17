TAFE appoints Lakshmi Venu as vice chairman to strengthen leadership

Lakshmi Venu, director of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), a leading tractor major and one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world, has been appointed vice chairman of TAFE.

She is known for her achievements in the farm mechanisation and auto component business. Her strategic thinking, customer-centric approach, strong quality orientation, and deep involvement in TAFE’s Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors business reflect her leadership and commitment to people, innovation, and excellence, the company said in a statement.

“Lakshmi has been a key member of our leadership team and a member of TAFE’s board. In appreciation of her impactful contribution, the board is pleased to appoint her as vice chairman. With her leadership style focused on building for the future, we look forward to her leveraging TAFE’s collaborative, value-based approach towards its vision of ‘Cultivating the World’. On behalf of the board and management, we extend our warmest good wishes to her,” said Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TAFE.

“I thank the board for placing their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the board and the teams at TAFE and Eicher Tractors to strengthen our organisation and drive continued success to achieve our strategic goals,” said Lakshmi Venu.

Lakshmi is also the managing director of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, a leading automotive component manufacturer. She is a graduate of Yale University and holds a doctorate in engineering management from the University of Warwick, UK.