Nestle India names Edouard Mac Nab as its new chief financial officer

He will succeed Svetlana Boldina, whose term as Nestle India's CFO is set to end on January 31

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 7:35 PM IST
Nestle India on Friday named Edouard Mac ‍Nab, currently ​head of finance and control at Nestle Canada, as its new chief financial officer effective March 1, the company said in an exchange ​filing.

He will succeed Svetlana Boldina, whose term as Nestle India's CFO is set to end on January 31.

Mac Nab, 54, joined the company in February 2022 as the CFO of Nestle France and moved to his current role in September 2024.

He has previously held senior finance positions at Britain's ‌Reckitt, Mead Johnson Nutrition and ​Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Nestle India will publish its quarterly earnings for the October-December period on January 30.

The company, ‍known for its Kit Kat chocolates and Maggi brand ‍of noodles, ‌had announced in ​December that ‍Boldina would step down.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

