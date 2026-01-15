LTTS expects mobility biz to turn around from Q4: CEO Amit Chaddha

Can you detail the five-year strategy that you are embarking on?
As we build the next five-year strategy, the goal is to see if there are portfolios or little parts of them that don't make sense for us anymore. Because the tech stack is changing. In fact, we are moving from being an artificial intelligence (AI) company to an engineering intelligence (EI) company where we are bringing physical AI, industrial AI, and digital AI together.
What are the main pillars of this strategy, and which are some of the portfolios and regions that you will reassess?
Our areas of focus will be software-defined vehicles (SDVs), plant engineering, medical technologies, energy automation, and industrial automation. Besides this, we will also concentrate on data-centre buildout, which includes compute, storage, semiconductor, hardware design, and data engineering. So, we are carefully looking at the other pieces that don't make sense.