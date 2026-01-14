There is a clear sense of recovery taking shape: TCS' Krithivasan

Some would argue that TCS has been a bit late in explicitly calling out its AI-first focus, especially since several competitors have been talking about and working on being AI-first for nearly two years. How do you respond, and what has been happening internally?

I would disagree with the view that we have been late. In fact, a recent Everest report places TCS near the top in terms of talent readiness and what we are doing internally on AI. Each organisation also has its own communication style. At TCS, we communicate externally only when there is something material to share and when we are confident about both the direction and the execution.