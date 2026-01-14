Q3 revenue per employee has improved 3.5% sequentially, says TCS CFO

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), believes that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually impact deal structures.

“This shift is starting to take shape. Traditionally, IT services contracts were largely effort-based. However, as AI increasingly replaces or augments human effort, that model cannot remain unchanged,” said Seksaria in an interaction with Business Standard.

He is of the opinion that over time, contracts will move more towards outcome-based structures. “That creates a win-win situation — pricing is linked to actual business outcomes rather than just the number of people deployed or hours billed. That said, this transition will be gradual. It will not happen overnight, but it is clearly the direction in which deal structures will evolve,” he added.

TCS, for the first time, disclosed revenue from AI. Annualised AI revenue grew 17.3 per cent sequentially to $1.8 billion. The early impact of AI has been on productivity, and those gains are also evident in revenue per employee. Seksaria said that in the third quarter of FY26, revenue per employee went up by 3.5 per cent. “If you examine the data over the last eight quarters, it has not remained on the same trajectory — it has moved meaningfully. On a sequential basis, it has increased by about 3.5 per cent. There are multiple factors at play here. Part of it is driven by higher productivity gains, which we have already highlighted, and part of it is also influenced by pricing and mix. So it is not a single-variable outcome,” he added.