India offers both scale, momentum - a rare combination today: Vikram Sahu

In investment banking, as in all of our businesses, we recognise that cyclicality is inherent. Markets do not move in a straight upward trajectory, and periods of heightened activity are often followed by slower phases. These cycles can span several years before momentum returns. However, as a universal bank with a diversified business model, we are well positioned to navigate these fluctuations. We operate with a long-term perspective, prepared to manage through periods of volatility while continuing to support our clients consistently. Having been present in India for more than 60 years, our commitment is to remain a trusted partner and to grow alongside with our clients. We view India as a compelling, long-term growth story, one that we are deeply invested in and intend to continue contributing to over the years ahead.