NSE appoints Srinivas Injeti as its chairperson after year-long vacancy

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday appointed Srinivas Injeti as the chairperson of its board, filling a post that had been vacant for more than a year. The move is seen as a step forward in the exchange’s long-pending plan to go public.

According to PTI, Injeti served on the boards of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as well as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and was a member of the Financial Stability and Development Council of India from 2017 to 2023.

He holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and an MBA from Strathclyde Graduate Business School, United Kingdom.