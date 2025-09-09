Home / Companies / People / NSE appoints Srinivas Injeti as its chairperson after year-long vacancy

NSE appoints Srinivas Injeti as its chairperson after year-long vacancy

The move is seen as a step forward in the exchange's long-pending plan to go public

NSE
(Photo: Reuters)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday appointed Srinivas Injeti as the chairperson of its board, filling a post that had been vacant for more than a year. The move is seen as a step forward in the exchange’s long-pending plan to go public.
 
According to PTI, Injeti served on the boards of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as well as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and was a member of the Financial Stability and Development Council of India from 2017 to 2023.
 
He holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and an MBA from Strathclyde Graduate Business School, United Kingdom.
 
NSE, the world’s largest derivatives exchange, has been trying to launch an initial public offering (IPO) since 2016 but has faced hurdles due to ongoing legal cases and governance issues. Its rival BSE is already listed.
 
If approved, the IPO would give an exit opportunity to several major investors, including the LIC, State Bank of India, Morgan Stanley, and Canada Pension Investment Board.
 
Sebi had flagged concerns earlier this year, including the delay in naming a new chairperson after Girish Chandra Chaturvedi’s term ended in July 2024.
 
Injeti, who set up the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in 2020 as India’s first international financial regulator, is expected to bring governance stability at a crucial time for the exchange, according to Reuters.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India is the number one office market in the world: Mindspace Reit

Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO, effective Jan 2026

Marriott appoints Kiran Andicot as senior V-P for South Asian region

Premium

Luxury car buyers may get 5-8% price benefit: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Premium

In seven years, HVDC market size is going to be $12-15 billion: GE Vernova

Topics :NSEStock exchangesHiring

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story