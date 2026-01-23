Our biz evenly split; 50% each from J&K and rest of India: J&K Bank CEO

One has to factor in the impact of the 125 basis points (bps) repo rate cuts, which have affected the entire banking sector. Interest earnings take time to adjust due to the slow transmission of interest rates on deposits. If you look at the sequential performance, from the second quarter (Q2) to Q3, operating profit and margins have improved. The Y-o-Y numbers reflect the impact of the rate cuts. Importantly, the impact has been lower on J&K Bank compared to many other banks, including public sector banks (PSBs).