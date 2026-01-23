Arijit Basu quits HDB Financial, appointed chairman of IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank on Friday said Sunil Mehta will cease to be its part-time chairman and director upon completion of his tenure on January 30. Subsequently, the bank has appointed Arijit Basu to the position, effective January 31, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Basu, who was serving as chairman and non-executive independent director at HDB Financial Services, resigned from that role on Friday with immediate effect.

In his resignation letter, Basu wrote: “I was approached to consider the position of non-executive director and chairman of a bank in India. Upon careful thought, including the fact that I will be completing my current term in HDB soon, I conveyed my willingness to be considered. The bank has received necessary regulatory approval and is in the process of finalising the appointment. In view of conflict of interest, I need to step down from the board of HDB.”

Basu served as chairman of HDB Financial Services for five years and was a few months away from completing his term. He retired as a board member and managing director of State Bank of India, and earlier served as MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance. He currently serves as an independent director on the boards of Prudential Plc, Peerless Hospitex and Hospital Research Centre, and CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions. He is also a senior advisor to Ares Management Corporation and a member of the advisory board of Razorpay Inc. Basu holds a master’s degree in arts from the University of Delhi and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.