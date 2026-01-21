Deepinder Goyal steps down as Eternal Group CEO, Albinder Dhindsa to lead

Marking a transition in leadership, Deepinder Goyal has stepped down as the group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eternal, the parent firm of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce (qcom) arm Blinkit. In his place, Albinder Dhindsa, who is currently leading Blinkit, will take charge as the group CEO. The effective date of appointment is February 1 this year.

While it’s currently subject to shareholders’ approval, Goyal will remain on the board of directors as vice chairman. The appointment will be for a period of five years from the date of receiving approval, according to a stock filing.

In a letter to shareholders, Goyal cited the reason for his resignation, mentioning that Eternal needs to stay sharply focused and disciplined, even as he explores new areas of growth. “Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not,” Goyal wrote. He added that while his involvement in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and ethics and governance will continue, Dhindsa will take charge of day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions.