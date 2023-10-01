Home / Companies / People / SN Subrahmanyan takes charge as new L&T chairman after AM Naik steps down

SN Subrahmanyan takes charge as new L&T chairman after AM Naik steps down

A M Naik stepped down from his non-executive chairman role for the company on 30 September. Naik announced Subrahmanyan as his successor in 2016 and has been mentoring him since

BS Reporter Mumbai
AM Naik passing the baton to incoming Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, L&T.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
SN Subrahmanyan took charge as the new chairman and managing director for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) starting Sunday. In his first address to employees as chairman, Subrahmanyan emphasised on performance, increased usage of technology and building a 'future-ready' organisation.

In a letter sent to employees on Sunday, Subrahmanyan said leading the organisation “will be a collective effort.” He pointed out, at present, L&T’s order book is at its most robust, market capitalisation and share price at their highest. As of June 2023, L&T’s order book stood at Rs 4.12 trillion, its highest ever.

Subrahmanyan added, “We must, however, remain ever hungry for success. Our focus cannot waver from performance, performance, performance.” Bringing focus to the importance of technology and the change in the energy ecosystem, Subrahmanyan in his letter said, “We must believe in the power of technology and keep harnessing its tremendous potential to keep improving our productivity and efficiency.”

Subrahmanyan also guided for the organisation to be future-ready, adding, “The future is closer than you think. There are basic and massive changes occurring in the ecosystem, energy change, sustainability as a way of life and digitalisation is impacting every aspect of business. We must be future-ready.”

A M Naik stepped down from his non-executive chairman role for the company on 30 September. Naik announced Subrahmanyan as his successor in 2016 and has been mentoring him since. Going forward, according to a company's press note, Naik will focus on varied philanthropic initiatives. Naik, 81, will also be chairman of L&T's IT companies and the employees' trust.

At a ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday, India Post unveiled a postage stamp, honouring Naik’s contribution. Further, the event also saw the cover unveiled for Naik’s upcoming biography 'The Man Who Built Tomorrow', that will be published by HarperCollins.

Topics :Larsen & Tourbo L&TSN SubrahmanyanAM Naik

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

