Planning to develop 11K Mw pumped storage capacity: Deepak Thakur

Pumped storage projects reflect the most ambitious and defining element of our growth strategy. Within the 5-10 Gw-tier RE space, very few players are actively pursuing pumped storage at scale. Over the next two years, the 3 Gw peak operating portfolio will increasingly be complemented by pumped storage as a core growth driver. We have already signed memoranda of understanding with the governments of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattis­garh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand. Active development is underway for 2,500-3,000 Mw across these states. These numbers may vary as detailed project reports (DPRs) progress and site-level optimisation is undertaken. A DPR typically takes about one year to complete, and execution thereafter takes 2.5 to 3 years depending on site conditions, excavation requirements, and project complexity. In some cases, timelines may extend up to four years. One DPR is currently in advanced stages, and another is expected to reach clarity by the end of the year. Multiple projects are being developed in parallel. Once the first project is executed successfully, it builds confidence and improves scalability for subsequent projects, making execution more seamless.