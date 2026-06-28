With leverage available, FCNR (B) scheme remains attractive: P D Singh

India’s ability to manage the disruption has been better than that of many comparable countries. The government’s decision not to pass on the energy price shock to retail consumers helped preserve growth and stability. That has supported the long-term viability of businesses. There have been second- and third-order effects. Some were expected, while others emerged sooner than anticipated. One positive factor was that inventories were initially valued at older prices, so companies did not face immediate pressure on their financials. The impact is more likely to be visible as inventories are replenished at higher costs. Overall, we were able to manage the initial phase well. Prioritising availability over price in the early stages also helped. That is not to say companies and their suppliers were unaffected. There were direct and indirect impacts, but nothing that appears unmanageable or difficult to recover from.