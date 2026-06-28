With leverage available, FCNR (B) scheme remains attractive: P D Singh

How did Standard Chartered support clients during this period?
Initially, the main challenge was supply chain disruption. As an international bank, we were able to help customers reroute supply chains and restructure trade transactions so that their international business was not significantly affected. Several cross-border transactions, particularly acquisitions by Indian companies overseas, continued without disruption. Some transactions were delayed by a few months, but overall the impact was limited and many deals were completed successfully. We also supported clients in managing currency risk, commodity price risks through our offshore capabilities, and financing requirements, including working capital, short-term funding and access to international capital markets. I believe this reinforced our position as a bank that supports its customers through different market cycles.