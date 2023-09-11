Home / Companies / People / RBI approves re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank MD & CEO

RBI approves re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank MD & CEO

ICICI Bank, in an exchange filing, said that RBI approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the MD and CEO of the bank

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sandeep Bakhshi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
ICICI Bank on Monday said that it has received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s approval for re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the bank.

In an exchange filing, the lender said that RBI approved Sandeep Bakhshi's reappointment as the bank's MD and CEO with effect from October 4, 2023 till October 3, 2026. 

"At the annual general meeting held on August 30, 2023, the shareholders had already approved the appointment of Mr Bakhshi for the above mentioned period," the lender said.

Earlier in October last year, the board of directors of ICICI Bank had approved to re-appoint Bakhshi as the bank's MD and CEO for a period of three years.

Bakhshi has been holding the position in the bank since October 15, 2018. Prior to his appointment, he was Wholetime Director and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank.

Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group for 36 years and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.


First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

