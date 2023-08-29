Home / Companies / People / Puneet Dalmia appointed as MD, CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) after Singhi

Puneet Dalmia appointed as MD, CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) after Singhi

Dalmia has been associated with the Dalmia Bharat Group for 25 years

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) on Tuesday said Puneet Dalmia will take over as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer after Mahendra Singhi's decade-long tenure comes to an end on December 8.

The Board of Directors of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) also decided to retain the services of Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to the MD and CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dalmia has been associated with the Dalmia Bharat Group for 25 years.

"Dalmia Bharat immensely benefited from the leadership of Singhi while he drove the growth journey of the company. He has taken the company from strength to strength, and I feel grateful for his leadership and contributions to the company," Puneet Dalmia said.

"I am confident that the dynamic leadership of Dalmia would lead the organisation in its future transformational journey to greater heights. I have been fortunate to be associated with this company and have had a thoroughly enriching tenure here," Singhi said.

Topics :Dalmia Cement

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

