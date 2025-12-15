Home / Companies / People / RBL Bank CFO Tharashankar resigns to pursue opportunities outside bank

RBL Bank CFO Tharashankar resigns to pursue opportunities outside bank

BS Reporter Mumbai, December 15
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
RBL Bank’s chief financial officer (CFO) Buvanesh Tharashankar has resigned on December 15, 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the bank, the private sector lender said in a filing to the exchanges.
 
“We hereby inform you that Buvanesh Tharashankar, Chief Financial Officer, being Key Managerial Personnel and part of the Senior Management of RBL Bank Limited has tendered his resignation in order to pursue opportunities outside the Bank. The copy of his resignation is enclosed herewith,” the stock exchange filing said.
 
Post internal discussion held with Tharashankar, the bank has accepted his resignation and relieved him from his duties with effect from close of business hours today. He has over 28 years of experience in leading business analytics and planning, audit processes, policies and controls.
 
“As per the succession plan approved by the Board, the Bank has an identified interim successor in place for this position,” the bank said.
 

Topics :RBL BankIndian CFOsRBL

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

