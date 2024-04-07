Home / Companies / People / Srini Pallia's job as Wipro CEO: Drive growth, stem senior-level exits

Srini Pallia's job as Wipro CEO: Drive growth, stem senior-level exits

Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 as product manager and moved to the US in 2000 as general manager, US central

Wipro has announced the appointment of Srini Pallia as CEO and MD
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wipro has once again chosen to bet on an insider who has grown through the ranks to lead the company. Srini Pallia has spent over three-decades at Wipro and it’s the only company he has ever worked with. Till now, Pallia was heading the Americas-1 unit.

Before Wipro gave the mandate to Pallia, Wipro had ‘outsiders’ as its chief executive for seven years. On January 4, 2016 Abid Ali Neemuchwala was appointed as CEO. He resigned in 2020, and was succeeded by Thierry Delaporte.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Some of the other insiders who were at the helm of the company include T K Kurien, he joined Wipro in 2000 and took over the helm of the company in 2011. Before him Wipro had a dual CEO structure under Suresh Vaswani and Girish Pranjape. 

According to industry observers Pallia is the best bet for Wipro. “He is popular with everyone and is considered to be a very straightforward person. He has also worked closely with T K Kurien as well as Azim Premji,” said an ex-employee of the company who wished not to be identified.


Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 as product manager and moved to the US in 2000 as general manager, US central. He went on to manage the enterprise business in the US, where he was VP and global head of the business application services and continued to grow in several roles.

But as he takes over the helm of the company, some of the immediate focus areas for him will be to restore employee morale, stop the senior leadership exodus, and drive growth.

“He needs to nail down his plans quickly, give the firm renewed direction, and convince key stakeholders that he is the right choice during perhaps the darkest period in Wipro’s history,” said Phil Fersht, CEO and chief analyst at US IT advisory firm HFS Research.

Another priority for Pallia would be getting the senior leadership to work together. With numerous new leaders joining under Delaporte, Pallia must integrate them with Wipro veterans to ensure the company’s growth.

Also Read

Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Deal volume remains strong but discretionary spending down: Wipro MD & CEO

Wipro Q3FY24 result: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 2,694 cr, dividend declared

Wipro's leadership crisis gets more severe with Thierry Delaporte's exit

Vedanta's Priya Agarwal Hebbar joins elite WEF 2024 Young Global Leaders

Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh to step down after tenure

Goenka among 4 Indians from corporate in WEF's Young Global Leaders list

Jeff Bezos buys third mansion for $90 mn in Florida's 'Billionaire Bunker'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WiproCEOIT companiesIT Industry

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story