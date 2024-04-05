Vedanta's Priya Agarwal Hebbar joins elite WEF 2024 Young Global Leaders

The WEF has included 90 change-makers in its Young Global Leaders Class, each below 40 years of age and hailing from a diverse range of sectors.

Celebrating the recognition, Priya posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I am honoured and delighted to be recognised as part of the prestigious WEF’s Young Global Leaders 2024 cohort. I look forward to learning and collaborating with young changemakers from across the globe who are shaping the future through positive social impact.”

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and non-executive director at Vedanta Limited has been recognised as one of the four Indians from the corporate sector to join the prestigious World Economic Forum's (WEF's) 2024 Young Global Leaders Class.

Under Priya’s leadership, Vedanta has implemented inclusive policies, extending support to single parents, LGBTQIA+ employees, and has a target of achieving 40 per cent women representation in leadership roles by 2030. Along with this, the Anil Agarwal Foundation, led by Priya, has invested heavily in socio-economic development in India, including modernising over 5500 child care centres and committing substantial funds for social impact. Additionally, Priya’s personal initiatives, like YODA, is working towards animal welfare.This announcement, made on Thursday, places Priya alongside other notable Indian figures such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures CEO Adwaita Nayar, Jubilant Group Director Arjun Bhartia, and Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman of the Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders, over the past two decades, has fostered an influential community of leaders who are actively leading initiatives in public health, economic growth, technology, and environmental sustainability, serving as a symbol of united action for positive global change.



“As we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, we are thrilled to welcome our newest cohort of Young Global Leaders. They represent the future of leadership, and we are confident that their perspectives and innovative ideas will contribute significantly to addressing the world's most pressing challenges,” said Ida Jeng Christensen, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, in a statement.

Since its inception in 2004, the WEF's Young Global Leaders Forum has been a distinguished platform for leaders under 40 from diverse areas such as politics, business, civil society, the arts, and academia. They are united in their commitment to positively impacting their communities and the wider society.