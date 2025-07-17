Home / Companies / People / Sunil Mittal awarded honorary doctorate by UK's University of Bath

"I'm honoured to receive this recognition from the University of Bath, an institution renowned for its intellectual rigour, spirit of enterprise, and engagement with the world beyond the classroom," Mittal said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
England-based University of Bath has conferred an honorary doctorate on Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, the company said on Thursday.

The University of Bath is ranked among the UK's top-ten universities and placed within the top 10 per cent globally, the statement said.

"Founder and Chairman, Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bath, United Kingdom (UK)," the statement said.

The honour from the University of Bath marks Mr Mittal's ninth honorary doctorate and his third from a UK institution. He was earlier conferred the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Leeds in 2009 and the Doctor of Civil Law (Honoris Causa) by Newcastle University in 2012. 

On conferment of the Doctorate, Mr. Mittal said, “I’m honoured to receive this recognition from the University of Bath, an institution renowned for its intellectual rigour, spirit of enterprise, and engagement with the world beyond the classroom. This moment is made especially meaningful by the personal connection my family shares with the University. That education holds the power to open doors of opportunity, uplift communities, and shape nations has always been an article of faith for me. I remain deeply committed in my contributions to the rapidly advancing India–UK collaboration across both industry and academia, given the extraordinary reservoir of talents and skills that the countries have to offer.”

"We are very proud to honour Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal's considerable achievements in enterprise, leadership and service to society. Not only has he built a world-leading global enterprise but his humanitarian work has impacted the lives of over 3.7 million children through education and rural development," University of Bath, Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Phil Taylor, said.

Topics :Sunil Mittal Chairman Bharti EnterprisesSunil MittalUK universities

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

