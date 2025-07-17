Sunil Mittal awarded honorary doctorate by UK's University of Bath

England-based University of Bath has conferred an honorary doctorate on Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, the company said on Thursday.

The University of Bath is ranked among the UK's top-ten universities and placed within the top 10 per cent globally, the statement said.

"Founder and Chairman, Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bath, United Kingdom (UK)," the statement said.

The honour from the University of Bath marks Mr Mittal's ninth honorary doctorate and his third from a UK institution. He was earlier conferred the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Leeds in 2009 and the Doctor of Civil Law (Honoris Causa) by Newcastle University in 2012.